Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits, home run in win

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

A day after collecting three hits, Castellanos registered another multi-hit effort, and he chipped in his 19th home run of the season to boot. The 26-year-old was named AL Player of the Week on Monday and he's showing no signs of cooling down.

