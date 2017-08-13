Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Sunday
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Twins.
Make that five straight multi-hit games for Castellanos, who is showing lately why he was a popular breakout candidate at the beginning of the season. Castellanos could begin playing some in right field to make room for Jeimer Candelario, but he'll retain fantasy value so long as he continues to produce at the plate.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects another multi-hit game Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Embracing potential move to right field•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has another strong game Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in five Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks 15th homer Friday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...