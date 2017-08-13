Play

Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Sunday

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Twins.

Make that five straight multi-hit games for Castellanos, who is showing lately why he was a popular breakout candidate at the beginning of the season. Castellanos could begin playing some in right field to make room for Jeimer Candelario, but he'll retain fantasy value so long as he continues to produce at the plate.

