Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Wednesday
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
Castellanos had a streak of five straight multi-hit games snapped on Monday, but he was locked in again Wednesday. Castellanos has a disappointing .246 average, but he'll likely set new career highs in home runs and RBI if he stays healthy.
