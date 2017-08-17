Play

Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two hits Wednesday

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Castellanos had a streak of five straight multi-hit games snapped on Monday, but he was locked in again Wednesday. Castellanos has a disappointing .246 average, but he'll likely set new career highs in home runs and RBI if he stays healthy.

