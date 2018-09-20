Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.
For the second time in the last three games against Minnesota, Castellanos had at least half of his team's hits, as the Tigers have scored a total of six runs in those contests. While the Detroit lineup isn't doing much around him, the 26-year-old is still having a solid season, as he now has 42 doubles, 82 RBI and a solid .845 OPS.
