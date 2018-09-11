Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects two more hits in loss
Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.
Make it two straight two-hit nights for Castellanos, who collected his 40th double of the season in the first inning against Houston ace Justin Verlander. Castellanos has been Detroit's only consistent offensive threat throughout the year, as he now has an .845 OPS along with 79 RBI.
