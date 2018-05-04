Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Connects for third home run

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Royals.

The 26-year-old is batting .309 with a .361 on-base percentage but the power has been lacking, as Thursday's long ball was just his third of the season. His batted-ball profile portends more power, and his run and RBI numbers are strong despite a relative lack of support around him in the Detroit lineup. Castellanos is worthy of a starting spot even in shallow mixed leagues.