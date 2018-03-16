Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Crushes another home run Friday
Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, his fifth of the spring, in Friday's Grapefruit League tie with the Phillies.
After posting a career-high 26 home runs and 101 RBI last season, Castellanos has five home runs and 11 RBI in spring training, which both lead the team. The 26-year-old is making the switch from third base to right field this year, but he'll likely retain eligibility at the former in most leagues, which gives him added fantasy utility in 2018. He figures to challenge or pass last year's home run and RBI totals if he stays healthy.
