Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Doubles, scores Wednesday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Castellanos kept up his torrid September, as he's now slashing .373/.387/.647 this month with six home runs, 10 doubles and 20 RBI. The shift to the outfield hasn't seemed to impact the 25-year-old at all at the plate. Castellanos will likely start 2018 as the team's everyday right fielder, and he'll likely be a coveted fantasy commodity based on his hot finish to 2017.