Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Doubles twice in loss

Castellanos went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

St. Louis starter John Gant allowed just five hits over 6.2 innings, but Castellanos tagged him for two doubles. The 26-year-old outfielder now has 39 doubles this season, which is a new career high after he hit 36 in his breakout 2017 campaign.