Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in five Wednesday
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Pirates.
Castellanos is known more for his success against southpaws, but he victimized a pair of right-handed pitchers in this one. The third baseman drove in three runs with a bases-clearing triple in the seventh off starter Ivan Nova, then tacked on two more RBI with a timely eighth-inning single against reliever A.J. Schugel. Amazingly, he also recorded five RBI on July 18, but had driven in a total of four runs in 20 games since.
