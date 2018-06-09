Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in lone run Friday

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Indians.

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer and closer Cody Allen combined to stymie the Tigers, except for Castellanos' RBI double that put Detroit up 1-0 in the first inning. The 26-year-old is now slashing a healthy .329/.369/.512 this season with six home runs and 34 RBI.