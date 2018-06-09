Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in lone run Friday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Indians.
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer and closer Cody Allen combined to stymie the Tigers, except for Castellanos' RBI double that put Detroit up 1-0 in the first inning. The 26-year-old is now slashing a healthy .329/.369/.512 this season with six home runs and 34 RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records multi-hit performance•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records three more hits Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records base knock•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three hits Friday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Homers, collects two hits Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...