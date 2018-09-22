Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two in loss to Royals
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Castellanos continues his strong finish to the season, as he's now slashing .386/.457/.657 in September with eight doubles and 12 RBI. His 44 doubles on the season are a new career high, and while he won't match last season's 101 RBI, his 85 RBI so far this year lead the team by a wide margin.
