Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two Saturday
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
That's now four straight multi-hit performances for Castellanos, bumping his season slash line to an outstanding .342/.384/.536. The two RBI gives the 26-year-old 32 for the season to go along with six home runs, as he's been a steady contributor at the plate.
