Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two Thursday
Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Indians.
Castellanos had recorded just one hit over his previous 14 at-bats but got the bat going in this one. The 26-year-old is now batting .286 with five RBI on the season, though he's still looking for his first home run after blasting a career-high 26 last year.
