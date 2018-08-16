Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two

Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

Castellanos sat out Sunday's game with a foot bruise, but he's shown no ill effects, as he's collected seven hits and seven RBI across three games since returning to the lineup. Despite not getting a ton of protection from Detroit's other hitters, Castellanos is still having a solid season with an .828 OPS and 66 RBI.