Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two
Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.
Castellanos sat out Sunday's game with a foot bruise, but he's shown no ill effects, as he's collected seven hits and seven RBI across three games since returning to the lineup. Despite not getting a ton of protection from Detroit's other hitters, Castellanos is still having a solid season with an .828 OPS and 66 RBI.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Tallies five hits in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with foot bruise•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Rides pine Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep in loss to Angels•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Steals base in two-hit game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...