Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives offense with huge day
Castellanos went 4-for-5 with a triple, two homers and five RBI in Tuesday's romp over the Royals.
He's the one who ensured it'd be a romp indeed, as Castellanos drove in at least one run with each of his hits, turning a 3-3 tie into a runaway win. He's been on a power binge lately, racking up four homers in his last four games and driving home eight runs in that span. That's good news for his owners, as Castellanos has largely been muddling through an unremarkable 2017 campaign.
