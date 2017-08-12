Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Embracing potential move to right field
Castellanos will begin practicing in right field prior to Saturday's game, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers seem to be preparing for Jeimer Candelario's arrival in September by getting Castellanos acclimated to the outfield. He said he's embracing the potential move, while noting that he's already changed positions several times since turning pro in 2010. Castellanos has graded out as a below-average defender at third this year, so this move may help his real-life value.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has another strong game Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in five Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks 15th homer Friday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives offense with huge day•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Homers against Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...