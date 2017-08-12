Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Embracing potential move to right field

Castellanos will begin practicing in right field prior to Saturday's game, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers seem to be preparing for Jeimer Candelario's arrival in September by getting Castellanos acclimated to the outfield. He said he's embracing the potential move, while noting that he's already changed positions several times since turning pro in 2010. Castellanos has graded out as a below-average defender at third this year, so this move may help his real-life value.