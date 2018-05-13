Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Exits after HBP
Castellanos left Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners with a finger bruise on his left hand.
Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the first inning and attempted to stay in the game, but Victor Reyes batted for him in the second inning and took over in right field. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point and Castellanos should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to Friday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Wasn't available off bench•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with minor knee inflammation•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Back in action Monday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...