Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Exits after HBP

Castellanos left Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners with a finger bruise on his left hand.

Castellanos was hit by a pitch in the first inning and attempted to stay in the game, but Victor Reyes batted for him in the second inning and took over in right field. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point and Castellanos should be considered day-to-day for now.

