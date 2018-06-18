Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep again Sunday

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Castellanos got the scoring started for Detroit, as he took Chicago starter James Shields deep in the first inning with a runner on. That's now three home runs over the last two days for the 26-year-old and nine this season to go along with a healthy .310 batting average and .855 OPS.