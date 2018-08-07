Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep in loss to Angels

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.

Castellanos got the scoring started with a two-out home run in the first inning, but he struck out in two of his next three at-bats. The 26-year-old outfielder doesn't have a ton of protection around him in the Detroit lineup but he's still been able to post respectable numbers this season, as he's batting .284 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI.

