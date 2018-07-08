Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Saturday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
Castellanos started a seven-run first inning with his 15th home run of the season, taking Texas lefty Cole Hamels deep on a 1-2 pitch. The 26-year-old outfielder set a career high last year with 26 home runs and he could challenge that number with a strong finish in 2018.
