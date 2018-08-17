Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep, scores twice

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Castellanos got the scoring started with a two-run blast off Minnesota starter Ervin Santana in the first inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has been locked in lately, as he's now 9-for-17 with two home runs and nine RBI in his past four games.