Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
In the process, Castellanos matched his RBI total from last season with 58. If he stays healthy, he's got a decent shot at matching or exceeding his career high of 73 RBI from 2015. He's also only two home runs shy of his career high of 18, set a season ago. His .239 average still leaves something to be desired, however, after posting a .285 mark in 2016.
