Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Castellanos hasn't let a shift to right field affect him at the plate. Since making his first career appearance in right Sept. 8, Castellanos has gone 16-for-38 (.421) with three home runs and 12 RBI. With Jeimer Candelario seemingly locking down third base heading into 2018, Castellanos will likely play mostly in the outfield next season, and he figures to provide fantasy value if his strong finish to 2017 is any indication.