Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has another strong game Thursday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Over the last two games against Pittsburgh, Castellanos went 5-for-9 with two triples and seven RBI. While his average is still a disappointing .242 for the season, the young third baseman is on pace for career highs in home runs and RBI.

