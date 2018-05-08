Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Has three hits Monday

Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

Another three-hit game for Castellanos, giving him three over his past five starts. The 26-year-old is now slashing a robust .324/.378/.507, and he remains a strong contributor in all fantasy formats.

