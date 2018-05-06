Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Heads to bench Sunday
Castellanos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
Castellanos will sit for the first time all season after starting each of the Tigers' first 32 games, paving the way for Victor Reyes to pick up a start in right field. After collecting three extra-base hits Saturday, Castellanos' OPS is up to a career-high .862, making him a solid foundation piece for a Detroit lineup that will be without Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) through at least mid-May.
