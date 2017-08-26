Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Held out Saturday, hopeful for Sunday

Castellanos (wrist), who is not in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, said he expects to play Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

While Castellanos is set to miss a second straight game due to the wrist ailment, X-rays came back negative and it sounds like he should be back in action for Sunday's series finale. In the meantime, Dixon Machado will start in his place at third base.