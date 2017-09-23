Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Hits 26th blast of 2017 on Friday
Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Twins.
Castellanos crushed his 26th bomb of the season to open the scoring for the Tigers in the second inning of the game they'd go on to lose. He now has six homers in a month in which he's been tearing the cover off the ball, and in the process, he's likely helping many fantasy teams to advance through the playoffs.
