Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Hits first homer
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI Saturday against the Royals.
The homer, his first of the season, was a two-run shot in the third inning off of Danny Duffy. That came after opening the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. The 26-year-old is off to a solid start to the season, hitting .286/.345/.442 and cutting his strikeout rate to 19 percent.
