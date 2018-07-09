Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Hitting second Monday
Castellanos (wrist) is starting in right field and hitting second Monday against the Rays.
He was scratched from Sunday's game with left wrist soreness, but thankfully it appears to have been a minor issue. Castellanos is hitting .301/.352/.518 with 15 home runs, 49 runs and 55 RBI in 355 at-bats this season.
