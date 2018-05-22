Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Homers, collects two hits Monday
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
Castellanos provided all the offense against Twins starter Jose Berrios, who limited Detroit to just three hits in eight innings. The 26-year-old right fielder got things started with a first inning home run, his fifth of the season, then drove in another run on a single in the third. Castellanos is now slashing a healthy .316/.367/.500 this season.
