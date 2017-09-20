Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Keeps hot streak going with homer

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBI against the A's on Tuesday.

He's hit safely in 16 straight games and 21 of the last 22, and Castellanos has doubled in four straight contests now as well. Over that 22-game span, the emerging young slugger has hit .420/.429/.773 with six homers and 22 RBI while striking out only eight times -- a stunning reversal of fortune for a guy who was mired in mediocrity at the dish for much of the campaign.