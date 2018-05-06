Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Knocks out three hits Saturday
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, a run and an RBI in Saturday's win over the Royals.
Castellanos was locked in at the plate in this one as he posted his sixth game this year with at least three hits. The big night boosted the 26-year-old's batting average to .313 to go along with an .862 OPS.
