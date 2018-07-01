Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 12th homer
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.
The homer, Castellanos' 12th on the season, was a third-inning shot off Sam Gaviglio, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead which they would eventually relinquish. The 26-year-old has been a bright light on an otherwise-struggling Tigers team, hitting .309/.356/.517 on the year.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Belts homer Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches base four times•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts three-run home run Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks two homers Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in lone run Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...