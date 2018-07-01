Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 12th homer

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Blue Jays.

The homer, Castellanos' 12th on the season, was a third-inning shot off Sam Gaviglio, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead which they would eventually relinquish. The 26-year-old has been a bright light on an otherwise-struggling Tigers team, hitting .309/.356/.517 on the year.

