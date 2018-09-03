Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 20th homer

Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.

Castellanos hit a two-run blast over the fence in left field during the fourth inning. Sunday capped off a solid four-game weekend series in the Bronx for the 26-year-old outfielder, as he went 7-for-17. Castellanos sits with 20 homers, 75 RBI and a .840 OPS through 132 games this season.