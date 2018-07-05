Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches home run Wednesday
Castellanos went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.
Castellanos gave the Tigers an early lead with his 14th home run of the season in the first inning off of Chicago starter Jose Quintana. The 26-year-old has his average up to .309 and his OPS up to .883, as he's been the only consistent offensive threat in Detroit's lineup this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts grand slam Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches 12th homer•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Belts homer Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches base four times•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts three-run home run Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...