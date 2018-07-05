Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Launches home run Wednesday

Castellanos went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs.

Castellanos gave the Tigers an early lead with his 14th home run of the season in the first inning off of Chicago starter Jose Quintana. The 26-year-old has his average up to .309 and his OPS up to .883, as he's been the only consistent offensive threat in Detroit's lineup this season.