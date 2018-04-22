Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Logs three hits Sunday
Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI Sunday against the Tigers.
After going 3-for-5 Saturday, Castellanos' hitting spree continued Sunday. Over the last two games he's gone 6-for-9, bringing his batting average up from .264 to .309 in that brief span. He's been a solid source of run production in the early stages of the season, having scored 13 times over 20 games.
