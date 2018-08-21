Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Named AL Player of the Week

Castellanos earned AL Player of the Week honors Monday, Chad Thornburg of MLB.com reports.

The NL Player of the Week (Ronald Acuna) made more headlines, but Castellanos quietly continued to produce, as he slashed .393/.485/.714 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past seven days. The 26-year-old outfielder has turned into a steady fantasy performer the past two seasons.

