Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Named AL Player of the Week
Castellanos earned AL Player of the Week honors Monday, Chad Thornburg of MLB.com reports.
The NL Player of the Week (Ronald Acuna) made more headlines, but Castellanos quietly continued to produce, as he slashed .393/.485/.714 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past seven days. The 26-year-old outfielder has turned into a steady fantasy performer the past two seasons.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep, scores twice•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Tallies five hits in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with foot bruise•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Rides pine Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...