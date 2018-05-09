Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Castellanos is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday.
Castellanos has gone 4-for-8 with three runs and two RBI over the first two games of this series but will head to the bench in favor of Niko Goodrum for the series finale. Over 35 games this season, Castellanos is hitting .321/.379/.500 with three home runs and 23 RBI. Expect him back in the starting nine Friday against Seattle.
