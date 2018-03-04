Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Off to strong spring start

Castellanos is 6-for-15 through seven Grapefruit League games with three home runs and seven RBI.

After setting new career highs with 26 home runs and 101 RBI in 2017, Castellanos could be poised to improve on those stats this season, making him an attractive fantasy option. He'll look to do so from a new position, as Castellanos has become the team's primary right fielder, with Jeimer Candelario established at third base. Castellanos should have eligibility in the outfield and at third in many fantasy leagues, which further enhances his stock heading into 2018.