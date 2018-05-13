Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out Sunday, considered day-to-day
Castellanos (finger) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, Castellanos is still experiencing some pain after being hit by a pitch on the left hand during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, but follow-up X-rays have cleared the outfielder of any structural damage. Castellanos will be given Sunday off to recover from the soreness he's feeling near the knuckle of his finger, with the Tigers labeling him a day-to-day and optimistic that he'll be back in action at some point during the three-game series with Cleveland that opens Monday. In Castellanos' stead, Niko Goodrum (hip) will pick up a start in right field Sunday.
