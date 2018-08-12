Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with foot bruise

Castellanos is not in Sunday's lineup due to a right foot bruise, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The right fielder apparently injured his foot after fouling a ball off it in Saturday's contest. Since the soreness has yet to subside, he'll get a day off to rest it. Consider him day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the White Sox.

