Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Out with minor knee inflammation

Castellanos was held out of Wednesday's lineup after being hit by a pitch on his left knee during Tuesday's game, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Castellanos will be available off the bench but manager Ron Gardenhire elected to give the outfielder a day off in order to let the swelling go down in his knee. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Mariners.

