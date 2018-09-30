Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Pops home run in loss

Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Brewers.

Following his breakout 2017, Castellanos has had another good campaign in 2018. His 23 home runs and 89 RBI trail last season's marks, but his .855 OPS is an improvement on the .810 figure he posted in 2017. The Tigers will be in rebuilding mode again heading into 2019, but Castellanos has established himself as a very good offensive player and the centerpiece of the team's lineup.