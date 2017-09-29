Play

Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Posts another strong game Thursday

Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Castellanos continued his September tear with his third two-hit performance over the past four games. The 25-year-old has set new career highs in doubles, runs scored, home runs and RBI in what's been a breakout 2017 season, and he should be moving up fantasy draft boards next year.

