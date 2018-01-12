Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches agreement to avoid arbitration
Castellanos agreed to a one-year, $6.05 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Castellanos had another solid season in 2017, slashing .272/.320/.490 with 26 home runs and 101 RBI. Throughout the course of the year, his power went up and strikeout rate fell to 21.4 percent, a three-point drop from 2016. Looking ahead, he will be a middle-of-the-order hitter for Detroit and should provide strong value during this upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Posts another strong game Thursday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Doubles, scores Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Hits 26th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Keeps hot streak going with homer•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Collects three more hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...