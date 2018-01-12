Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches agreement to avoid arbitration

Castellanos agreed to a one-year, $6.05 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Castellanos had another solid season in 2017, slashing .272/.320/.490 with 26 home runs and 101 RBI. Throughout the course of the year, his power went up and strikeout rate fell to 21.4 percent, a three-point drop from 2016. Looking ahead, he will be a middle-of-the-order hitter for Detroit and should provide strong value during this upcoming campaign.