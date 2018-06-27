Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches base four times Tuesday
Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
With Miguel Cabrera (biceps) out for the season and Victor Martinez slowing down at age 39, Castellanos has undoubtedly been Detroit's steadiest offensive performer in 2018. The 26-year-old is now batting .308 with an .858 OPS, though the lack of protection around him in the lineup could suppress his counting stats a bit moving forward.
More News
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Blasts three-run home run Monday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Goes deep again Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Smacks two homers Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in lone run Friday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records multi-hit performance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...