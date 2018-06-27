Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Reaches base four times

Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

With Miguel Cabrera (biceps) out for the season and Victor Martinez slowing down at age 39, Castellanos has undoubtedly been Detroit's steadiest offensive performer in 2018. The 26-year-old is now batting .308 with an .858 OPS, though the lack of protection around him in the lineup could suppress his counting stats a bit moving forward.