Tigers' Nick Castellanos: Records base knock

Castellanos went 1-for-4 with one RBI during Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Castellanos hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Tigers up 3-1. The 26-year-old right fielder has put together a .323/.368/.503 batting line with five home runs and 28 RBI through 49 games. The Tigers are slated to start a three-game showdown with the Angels on Monday.